Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 09 September, 2023
- CPI Narayana strongly condemns arrest of Naidu
- Chandrababu arrest: Lokesh protest in Konaseema as police stops him from going to Nandyal
- Jana Sena, BJP condemn arrest of Naidu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023
- New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons
- No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
- CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
- Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
Just In
New Delhi: Man arrested for hoax alert on G20 Summit
Highlights
A person from north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit, officials said.
New Delhi : A person from north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit, officials said.
The accused claimed on social media that an auto-rickshaw carrying guns and explosives was on its way towards the Pragati Maidan area where the G20 Summit is being held, they said.
Taking swift action, Bhalswa Dairy police team traced the accused and arrested him for spreading false information. "Legal action is being taken," the Delhi Police wrote on X.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS