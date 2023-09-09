  • Menu
New Delhi: Man arrested for hoax alert on G20 Summit

New Delhi: Man arrested for hoax alert on G20 Summit
Highlights

A person from north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit, officials said.

The accused claimed on social media that an auto-rickshaw carrying guns and explosives was on its way towards the Pragati Maidan area where the G20 Summit is being held, they said.

Taking swift action, Bhalswa Dairy police team traced the accused and arrested him for spreading false information. "Legal action is being taken," the Delhi Police wrote on X.

X