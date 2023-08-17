New Delhi: Petty politics, Saurabh on renaming of Nehru Museum

New Delhi : Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday termed the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library “very shameful”, and said the move reeks of “petty politics”.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society with effect from August 14. When asked about the move, Bharadwaj told PTI video, “It is a shameful thing. It is not in Hindu culture and our culture to disrespect someone after their death. Jawaharlal Nehru was our country’s first prime minister. He was a freedom fighter and had made a great contribution. This shows petty politics. “

The vice chairman of the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library’s executive council said in a post on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, “Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023- in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day! @narendramodi, @rajnathsingh @MinOfCultureGoI.”

In mid-June, at a special meeting of the NMML Society, it was resolved to change its name to PMML Society. The renaming had prompted sharp criticism from the Congress. The Teen Murti Bhavan had served as the official residence of India’s first prime minister Nehru.