New Delhi: Plasma therapy effective for the treatment of coronavirus infection

New Delhi : A resident of Defence Colony who was given plasma therapy in a private hospital for the treatment of coronavirus infection was responding well and showing signs of improvement, a source at Max Hospital in Saket said on Friday.

The patient is the son of an elderly person who passed away due to COVID- 19. The son and wife of the 80-year-old deceased too had tested positive. The source said that the patient was on ventilator till Thursday afternoon.

"He was given plasma treatment and he responded well. His mother has already been discharged," the source told IANS.

In the convalescent plasma therapy, the antibodies of a person who has recovered from the disease are taken and transfused into a person sick with the virus to help boost the latter's immune system.