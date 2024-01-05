  • Menu
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi goes snorkelling, shares his exhilirating experience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went snorkelling to explore the undersea life during his recent visit to Laskhadweep islands.

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi went snorkelling to explore the undersea life during his recent visit to Laskhadweep islands. Modi posted pictures of his undersea exploration on X and shared his "exhilarating experience" of the sojourn in the islands located in the Arabian Sea. "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was," he wrote.

Modi also shared pictures of his early morning walks on the pristine beaches of Laskhadweep and some moments of leisure, sitting on a chair by the beach. "In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians," he said.

Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection and lay foundation stone for the renovation of primary healthcare facility and five model Anganwadi centres. He also dedicated several projects to the nation.

