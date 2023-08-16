New Delhi: ‘RSS sent bodies to Pak during partition for safe return of Hindus’

New Delhi : A BJP MLA from Haryana’s Jind district made a controversial statement during a programme when he claimed that the “RSS sent bodies to Pakistan during partition for the safe return of Hindus”.

MLA Krishan Lal Middha while addressing a gathering on Sunday in Fatehabad, said, “RSS people had sent chopped bodies of minorities to Pakistan during partition in 1947 and only then the attacks on Hindus who were returning to India was stopped.”

A video of Middha’s statement went viral on social media platforms, including X and Instagram.

In the speech in Hindi, Middha said, “kisi na kisi tarike se ya raste ke madhyam se woh log yahan pauche, tab lagatar logon ko mara ja raha tha, maut ke ghat utara ja raha hai. Tab RSS ke logon ne ek train ko kat kar wahan Pakistan bheja tha, tab logo ko marna band hua, (when people were trying to flee to India by trains or roads, they were brutally killed and their dismembered bodies were sent to India in trains. The people from RSS then sent a train full of bodies to Pakistan, and then everything stopped).” Middha was participating in BJP’s Vibhajan Vibhishika Memorial Day programme in Haryana’s Fatehabad.

However, despite repeated calls and messages, Middha did not respond.