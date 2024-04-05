Live
New Delhi: Sanjay visits Rajghat, offers prayers at temple
New Delhi : A day after being released from Tihar Jail where he was lodged for six months, AAP MP Sanjay Singh along with his wife offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place here.
Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the now-scrapped liquor policy-linked money laundering case on Tuesday.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP is scheduled to visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and will later meet the families of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who are in jail.
After being released from Tihar on Wednesday, Singh and his wife Anita met Kejriwal’s wife Sunita at her residence. “By the grace of Lord Hanuman, I got bail. I came with my wife here to pay obeisance to Hanuman ji. I have prayed for other AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal ji, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain ji to come out of jail soon,” he said, after offering prayers.
Singh was lodged in the high-security Tihar jail here from October 13, 2023. As he came out of the jail on Wednesday, he was garlanded by AAP workers. He then climbed atop his vehicle to greet his supporters.