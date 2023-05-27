  • Menu
New Delhi: Satyendar Jain gets interim bail

Satyendar Jain
Satyendar Jain

The Supreme Court on Friday gave jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain six weeks interim bail on medical grounds, the relief coming a day after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness and was admitted to the ICU of a government hospital.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader has been in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year. A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha allowed Jain, 58, to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice and asked him to produce medical records by July 10.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader has been in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year. A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha allowed Jain, 58, to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice and asked him to produce medical records by July 10.

