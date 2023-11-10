New Delhi: Supreme Court orders speedy disposal of cases against MPs, MLAs

New Delhi : In a significant verdict aimed at fast-tracking trial in more than 5,000 criminal cases against lawmakers, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed high courts to set up a special bench to monitor cases for their speedy disposal. It also asked special courts not to adjourn proceedings in such matters except "for rare and compelling reasons". Issuing a slew of directions to high courts, district judges and special courts designated to hear matters related to lawmakers, the top court directed that criminal cases against members of Parliament, legislative assemblies and legislative councils be given priority.

"The learned Chief Justice of the High Court shall register a suo motu case titled as 'In Re Designated Courts for MPs/MLAs' to monitor early disposal of criminal cases pending against the members of parliament and the legislative assemblies," said one of the directions passed by the bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The bench said that multiple local factors made it difficult for the top court to "frame uniform or standard guideline for trial courts across the length and breadth of this country" and it left the issue of ensuring speedy trial to the high courts as they have the power of superintendence over the trial courts. "Under Article 227 of the Constitution, the high courts are entrusted with the power of superintendence over the subordinate judiciary.