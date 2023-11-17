New Delhi: Technical Education institutions should lead in innovations says Atishi

New Delhi : Delhi’s technical education institutions should lead in the fields of research and innovation, Education Minister Atishi said on Thursday while inaugurating two new state-of-the-art academic blocks at Delhi Technological University.

She said the goal of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is to provide every student studying in their institutions with excellent facilities.

The newly inaugurated blocks at the Delhi Technological University (DTU) are each eight-storeyed and equipped with “world-class modern facilities”, Atishi said. These academic blocks will serve as an example where the students will have all the necessary amenities to help shape their careers in the future, she added.

“Our technical education institutions should lead in the fields of research and innovation,” an official statement quoted the minister as saying. The minister said since coming to power, promoting technical education has always been a priority of the Kejriwal government.

“We have consistently worked on developing excellent infrastructure for our universities. As a result, in the last eight years, the number of seats at the Delhi Technological University has increased from 6,000 to over 15,000,” she added. The education minister said the city government is committed to ensuring that students never face a lack of world-class infrastructure or funding. Atishi said the new academic blocks at DTU boast of excellent labs, lecture halls, faculty rooms and conference rooms equipped with world-class modern facilities. Both the blocks feature 36 modern labs, 67 lecture rooms, classrooms, faculty rooms and conference rooms, the minister said and added these facilities can accommodate more than 5,200 students simultaneously, she said.