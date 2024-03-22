Live
- Will rift between 2 leaders dent TDP’s winning chances?
- YSRCP leaders join in TDP in Gannavaram
- Mekapati calls upon volunteers to coordinate
- Provide facilities at exam evaluation centres: UTF
- YSRCP appoints observers in Visakhapatnam
- I'm not sad about Kejriwal's condition: Anna Hazare
- Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu embarks on tour of villages in Karampudi mandal
- Deputy tahsildar lands in ACB net
- Children urged to follow oral hygiene practices
- World Poetry Day: Poetry lends life skills coach a sense of calmness
Just In
New Delhi: Trying to prevent snatching attempt, boy falls off train
An 18-year-old man received injuries in the leg after he fell off a moving train while trying to prevent a snatching attempt near the Sarai Rohilla railway station on Wednesday, police said.
New Delhi : An 18-year-old man received injuries in the leg after he fell off a moving train while trying to prevent a snatching attempt near the Sarai Rohilla railway station on Wednesday, police said.
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, they added. The victim is a Class-12 student preparing for government examinations in Haryana’s Sirsa, police said. He was standing near the doors of a train while he was returning back to Sirsa, when an unidentified man allegedly snatched his mobile phone, police said. Trying to foil the snatching attempt, the victim fell off the train and was seriously injured, they added. “An investigation has been launched. Teams have been formed to nab the accused,” a senior police officer said. Officials said a cousin and a friend of the victim, who were also with him, stopped the train by pulling the chain and alerted police. A police team reached the spot and rushed the victim to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. “He is undergoing treatment. We have registered an FIR and started further investigation in the matter,” the officer said.