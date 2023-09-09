New Delhi: Will chart a new path in human-centric development says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : As world leaders converge at the G20 Summit here, hosts India on Friday said the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration will reflect the voice of Global South and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development.

He emphasized that India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, where the developmental concerns of the Global South have been actively voiced. Referring to the contemporary relevance and importance of Mahatma Gandhi's mission of serving the underprivileged, the Prime Minister said India places great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress. Modi said he will be chairing the sessions on ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’ covering a range of issues of prime concern to the world community.



This includes furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth. “Also, I will hold bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation,” he said. Further, Prime Minister Modi said President Droupadi Murmu will host a dinner for the leaders on Saturday.

The leaders will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Sunday. At the Closing Ceremony, on the same day, G20 Leaders will share their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable ‘One Future’, together like ‘One Family’ for a healthier ‘One Earth’.

Sharing a thread on X, the Prime Minister said: “India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first-ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days.”