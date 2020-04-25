New Delhi: Woman cop puts duty above one-and- half-year old son

New Delhi : The COVID-19 crisis has brought out the best in many persons, who have shown extraordinary zeal and courage despite several odds.

Among them is Mausam Yadav, a 26-year-old Delhi Police constable, who leaves her one-and-a-half-year-old toddler at home to perform her duty at a traffic intersection in south Delhi's Mehrauli.

Yadav, who got married three years ago, joined the Delhi Police in 2014. In the beginning of her married life, she faced opposition to the police job from her neighbours and distant relatives.

However, the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23 to combat the spread of COVID-19 has changed the minds of the people around her including her family.

Speaking to IANS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said, "After marriage she faced stigma from some quarters about her Police job. She also faced taunts that she should leave the job."

The DCP said that when COVID-19 hit India, her neighbours suggested that she should take leave and sit at home but she resisted.

"She told her detractors, I have worn khaki to serve the people and if I don't perform my duties now, then when will I do it," the DCP said.

Thakur added that after the lockdown her husband, who is in the private sector is working from home. He is supporting her by taking care of the child.

"He is actively helping her taking care of the child while his wife is doing daily picket duty at one of the busiest pickets, Ahimsa Sthal in the afternoon," he said.

The officer pointed out that Yadav takes all the precautions while performing her duty and "masks and gloves have become part of her uniform now."

"Seeing her persistence and commitment now her family and friends are proud of her. They say that we are proud that our daughter-in-law is in police and serving the people," the DCP said.

Thakur said that being a frontline warrior, this change of attitude has also helped Yadav perform her duties in a better manner.

The role of Delhi Police during the nationwide lockdown has been appreciated by the citizens, as it has been providing medicines, rations, cooked meals and other help to people in distress and need.