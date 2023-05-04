New Delhi: Wrestlers threaten to return medals, awards

New Delhi : Hurt by the boorish behaviour of the Delhi Police, protesting wrestlers on Thursday threatened to return their medals and awards including the Padma Shri to the government, saying these honours serve no purpose if they have to endure such humiliation. Around 11 pm on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out when the wrestlers were bringing in folding beds for sleeping and the on-duty police personnel began enquiring about that as rules do not permit bringing in such things at the protest site. Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had claimed that they were abused and pushed by male police officers, leaving them in tears.

Two wrestlers, including Sangeeta Phogat's brother Dushyant, suffered injuries. "If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live an ordinary life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian government," Bajrang, an Olympic bronze medallist, told reporters on Thursday morning. Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang are all winners of Khel Ratna, country's highest sporting honour. Skashi (2017) and Bajrang (2019) are also recipients of the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.

"When police are pushing us, abusing us, misbehaving then they don't see that we are Padma Shri awardee, and not only me, there is Sakshi (Malik) also," he said referring to the Rio Olympics bronze medallist. "They are misbehaving with us. Women and daughters are sitting on the streets, begging for kindness but no one is bothered about getting justice." The wrestlers resumed their protest on April 23, demanding the arrest of WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers including a minor.

The Supreme Court closed the proceedings on a petition by women wrestlers accusing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, noting FIRs have been filed against him and seven complainants provided adequate security. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe against Singh, a BJP MP, be monitored by a retired judge of the apex court or high court. The apex court, however, granted liberty to the wrestlers to approach the Delhi High Court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief. The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, observed that the plea filed before it was for registration of an FIR and that purpose has been fulfilled.

Claiming that the Supreme Court's decision to close proceedings on the plea of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not a setback, the wrestlers on Thursday said they will continue their protest.

"We respect the Supreme Court order, protest will continue," Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik said. "Supreme Court order is not a setback, it did what it could in this matter," she added. The wrestlers further said that they will decide the future course of action after consulting their seniors. "We have all options open, will decide after consulting seniors," Vinesh Phogat said.

The Delhi Police denied allegations that its personnel were drunk and used force against protesting wrestlers during a late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar between police and some grapplers, but the Aam Aadmi Party accused them of spreading lies. New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said five police personnel were injured in the Wednesday night ruckus. The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured in the head. "A sufficient number of women officers were on duty during the night. On the medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the scuffle. "No force was used by police personnel against the protestors. Regarding injury to one protester, he left the hospital against medical advice and has not given a statement to the police yet," the DCP tweeted from his official handle. Addressing a press conference later in the day, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the tweet has "three lies". "Police have been accused of misbehaving with one of our women wrestlers. They are the accused and they are only probing the matter. The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) will probe the matter. DCW chief Swati Maliwal had reached the spot along with a counsellor last night after receiving the complaint. What did the police do? They threw her away. Police are not allowing investigation. Please read law books and basic law," he said.

Hitting out at the Centre over the scuffle between Delhi Police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said disrobing the honour of India's daughters in such a manner was utterly shameful.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the BJP over the scuffle at Jantar Mantar between wrestlers and police and called its treatment of national sportspersons shameful and arrogant. Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said that arrogance has gone to the head of the BJP and it wanted to run the system through "hooliganism" as he called on people to throw it out of power.

The Congress slammed the BJP-led central government over a scuffle between the Delhi Police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar here, with Rahul Gandhi

condemning such "shameful" behaviour with sportspersons and alleging the ruling party has "never shied away" from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country.