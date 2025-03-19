New electric buses from April 1: Transport Minister

New Delhi: In a major push to improve public transport infrastructure, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday announced the introduction of new electric buses from April 1. These buses aim to provide better facilities for commuters while ensuring a greener and more efficient transportation system.

Minister Pankaj Singh assured that the shortage of buses would be addressed promptly. Meetings have been conducted with vendors, who have pledged uninterrupted supply of buses. He further stated that older buses would be phased out systematically and replaced with newer models, ensuring a gradual and continuous increase in the fleet size.

"Starting from April 1, the number of buses will be increased every week as per demand. By the end of the month, Delhi roads will see the addition of 1,900 to 2,000 new buses," Singh said. These will include 12-meter and 9-meter-long buses, manufactured under the Make in India initiative. After addressing technical issues, these buses are now ready for operation.

The Delhi government has reaffirmed its commitment to free bus travel for women, ensuring their daily commutes remain convenient and affordable. Alongside the replacement of old buses with electric alternatives, this initiative will further enhance accessibility for women travelers. For Mohalla Buses, vendors have been given a six-month deadline to submit the necessary certification. Failure to comply within this timeframe will result in legal action. Additionally, 9-meter-long buses will be deployed on routes where larger buses cannot operate, improving last-mile connectivity.