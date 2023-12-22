NewsClick row: Court grants 60 more days to Delhi Police for probe

New Delhi: A court here on Friday granted 60 more days to Delhi Police to complete the investigation in a case lodged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over allegations that the media outlet NewsClick received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

The Delhi Police had moved an application before the court seeking an extension of three months. The application was moved before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur of the Patiala House Courts.

The previously extended judicial custody of the two accused -- NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty -- also expired on Friday. The judicial custody has now been extended to January 20.

The police application sought an extension for the maximum period allowed under the law, which is 180 days from the day of the accused's arrest in cases filed under special acts, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The application stresses on the voluminous nature of documents and evidence in the case, stating that the agency needs to visit various locations outside Delhi, contributing to the expected delay.

It also mentions the necessity for judicial orders to question certain individuals or potential witnesses related to the matter.

Recently, the court had dismissed an application moved by Purkayastha seeking release of his electronic devices seized for probe in the matter. The judge had dismissed the plea saying the ground was not enough to allow the application at this stage.

On December 1, the court had extended till December 22 the judicial custody of Purkayastha and Chakravarty.

Both Purkayastha and Chakravarty had moved the court seeking the release of their electronic devices seized by the police and bail, respectively.

The Special Cell had registered an FIR in connection with the case on August 17 under different sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code against NewsClick.

In August, a 'New York Times' investigation accused NewsClick of being an organisation funded by a network linked with US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, to allegedly promote Chinese propaganda.