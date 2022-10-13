NGO In Kerala Raised Money For Helping The Needy

Karuthal Koottayma is a charitable organisation with its headquarters in Alappuzha that truly justify its name through its work. Karuthal and koottayma are terms for collective care or concern. They claim that when good people join together, amazing things happen.



Through "foodie fundraisers," Karuthal has been assisting the less fortunate for the past six years. It has built 48 homes, married 40 economically disadvantaged girls, funded children's education, and given those in need free medical care.

Through charity challenges tied to biryani, delicacies like achappam and unniyappam, kappalandi (peanuts), sarbath, morumvellam (buttermilk), watermelon juice, and more, the group has so far raised Rs 1.5 crore.

The founder of Karuthal, Shaji K David of Haripad village explained that they set a date for the challenge whenever a worthy cause is found. Either they manufacture the things ourselves or they procure them. They occasionally set up temporary roadside shacks or conduct door-to-door sales. For example, people can pay anything between Rs 10 and Rs 1,000 for a biryani. There have been donors who have given more than Rs 1,000. In the presence of ward members or local body heads, the beneficiary receives the funds in a clear box.

According to Shaji, the challenges are publicised on social media to improve networking and attract people from different spheres of life. A recent "Achappam challenge" was held at the Thrikunnapuzha beach to gather money for the purchase of an artificial limb for a young person who had lost a leg in an accident, the author continues.

He was the family's sole provider, supporting his wife, daughter, brother's daughter, and their ailing parents. Shaji worked as a water can provider in Haripad prior to founding Karuthal. He used to come across folks asking for alms at traffic signals and roadsides while crisscrossing the town to carry water cans.

In Haripad, Karuthal offers educational support to about 200 female students. Each person receives Rs 4,000 each year, according to Shaji. The kids are chosen by the school administration. To maintain transparency, the sponsors typically transmit the funds directly to the recipients.

Karuthal is a "role-model" group, according to Girijabhai, president of the Karthikapally panchayat. She added that the local organization's ability to assist everyone in need is constrained. Indeed, it is a huge relief to have a trustworthy organisation like Karuthal.