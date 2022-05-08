NGT clears decks for Ganga waterway

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has cleared the decks for the inland waterway project on the stretch of the Ganga river between Prayagraj and Haldia which is also known as the National Waterway 1.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there is no scope for this tribunal to consider the matter as far as this project is concerned as the Allahabad High Court has already decided the issue.

The Inland Waterways Authority told the tribunal that the High Court, in its April 28, 2016, order, allowed the project subject to receipt of all required statutory clearances.

"We find that as far as the present project is concerned, the Allahabad High Court order dated April 28, 2016, clinches the matter. In the face of the

said order, there is no scope for this tribunal to consider the matter as far as this project is concerned," the NGT bench said.