NIA Announces Rs 20 Lakh Reward For Bengaluru Cafe Blast Suspects: Urges Public Cooperation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant steps in its investigation into the Bengaluru cafe blast case by announcing a substantial reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the capture of two key suspects. These suspects, Musaavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taha, are alleged to have played crucial roles in the incident. Shazib is believed to have planted the improvised explosive device (IED) at the Rameshwaram Cafe, while Taha is accused of being involved in the conspiracy. Notably, both individuals are already wanted in connection with a terrorism case from 2020, indicating a potential pattern of criminal activity.

The NIA has appealed to the public for assistance, encouraging individuals with any information regarding the whereabouts or activities of the suspects to come forward. Informants can reach out to the agency via email or phone, with the assurance that their identities will be kept confidential. This plea for cooperation underscores the NIA's commitment to thorough investigation and pursuit of justice in this case.

In recent developments, the NIA made a significant breakthrough by apprehending Muzammil Shareef, identified as one of the co-conspirators in the cafe blast. Shareef's arrest followed extensive search operations conducted by NIA teams across multiple locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu, and one in Uttar Pradesh. These raids, carried out on March 17, targeted the residences of the suspects as well as other individuals of interest. During the searches, authorities seized various digital devices and cash, further aiding in the investigation.

The NIA has stated that Shareef provided logistical support to other accused individuals involved in the cafe blast. The blast, which occurred on March 1 at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, resulted in ten injuries. Investigations revealed that the explosion was caused by triggering an IED bomb using a timer, indicating a deliberate act of violence.

Overall, the NIA's efforts to apprehend the suspects and uncover the truth behind the Bengaluru cafe blast underscore the importance of public cooperation and proactive law enforcement in addressing acts of terrorism and ensuring the safety of citizens.