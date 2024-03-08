NIA Appeals To Public For Assistance In Identifying Bengaluru Cafe Bombing Suspect

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the individual responsible for the bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. The agency has taken this step by releasing a new video featuring the suspect, who was captured carrying a bag. It's worth noting that the original tweet containing the video has since been deleted.

The explosion at the popular eatery on March 1 resulted in ten people sustaining injuries. The assailant, concealed behind a mask and cap, had strategically positioned a bag at the cafe, believed to contain an improvised explosive device (IED), reported India Today.

In the recently released video, the suspect is seen donning a grey shirt and wearing a mask. The timestamp on the footage indicates that it was recorded on the same day as the blast, approximately at 9 pm. Notably, the individual had altered his attire, as it differed from what he wore while placing the bag at the cafe. This information serves as a crucial lead for investigators attempting to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.