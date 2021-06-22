NIA arrests 2 KLF members in Shaurya Chakra awardee Sandhu murder case

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the murder of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a Shaurya Chakra awardee, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said that it has arrested two absconding Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) activists who played a major role in his killing.

A NIA spokesperson here said that the anti-terror probe agency arrested Harbhinder Singh aka Pinder and Navpreet Singh aka Nav, both residents of Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Monday.

They were produced before a Special NIA Court in Mohali which sent them to four days NIA custody.

The official said that during the probe it was revealed that Navpreet and Harbhinder are close aides of chargesheeted accused Inderjit Singh aka Inder who had conducted the reconnaissance of Sandhu and were actively involved in the conspiracy of his killing.

Sandhu was killed outside his residence-cum-school on October 16 last year. A case was registered by Punjab Police.

The NIA had registered the case on January 1, this year. The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against eight accused persons in the case.