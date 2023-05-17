NIA Conducts Over 100 Raids Throughout Six States

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at more than 100 locations across multiple states targeting the associates of Jaswinder Singh Multani, a member of the outlawed separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). In response to five cases filed against the network of terrorists, drug smugglers, gangsters, and drug dealers, the NIA teams conducted searches in the states of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and other locations.



Last year, Jaswinder Singh Multani participated in the bombing that occurred close to the Model Burail Jail in Chandigarh. He was detained in Germany in 2021 for planning the explosion at the Ludhiana court.

The NIA Red Team had more than 200 members present during raids at more than 100 locations. NIA sources claim that the gangsters who are now living overseas are attempting to foment terrorism by supporting the Khalistani separatists.

Meanwhile, Jaswinder Singh Multani is allegedly engaged in separatist activities and is thought to be a close aide of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

During the farmers' protest in 2020–2021, Jaswinder Singh Multani allegedly planned to kill farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal near the Singhu border. Additionally, Jeevan Singh was allegedly radicalised by him to murder Balbir Singh Rajewal.