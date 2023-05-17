Live
NIA Conducts Over 100 Raids Throughout Six States
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at more than 100 locations across multiple states targeting the associates of Jaswinder Singh Multani, a member of the outlawed separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). In response to five cases filed against the network of terrorists, drug smugglers, gangsters, and drug dealers, the NIA teams conducted searches in the states of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and other locations.
Meanwhile, Jaswinder Singh Multani is allegedly engaged in separatist activities and is thought to be a close aide of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.
During the farmers' protest in 2020–2021, Jaswinder Singh Multani allegedly planned to kill farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal near the Singhu border. Additionally, Jeevan Singh was allegedly radicalised by him to murder Balbir Singh Rajewal.