NIA Joins Probe As 12 Detained In Kalindi Express Derailment Attempt

- NIA investigates Kalindi Express derailment attempt in Kanpur, UP; 12 detained, 100+ questioned. Incident follows similar attempt on goods train in Rajasthan, raising security concerns.
- The Kanpur Police are investigating local gas agencies to trace the cylinder's origin and buyer.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined the investigation into the attempted derailment of the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Authorities have detained 12 individuals and questioned over 100 in connection with the incident.
On Sunday, the Kalindi Express struck an LPG cylinder deliberately placed on the tracks in Kanpur's Shivrajpur. The train's pilot managed to apply the brakes after spotting the cylinder and other suspicious items, but couldn't prevent the collision. Fortunately, no passengers were injured.
Law enforcement officials discovered additional concerning items at the scene, including explosive powder, petrol, a wick, and matchboxes. The Kanpur Police are investigating local gas agencies to trace the cylinder's origin and buyer.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander cautioned against premature conclusions regarding potential terror group involvement, stating that all possibilities remain under consideration.
This incident follows a similar attempt to derail a goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer on the same day. The train struck two cement blocks on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor but continued its journey without damage.
These events have raised security concerns, particularly in light of the recent derailment of 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express near Kanpur last month, which was also attributed to an object placed on the tracks.
As investigations continue, authorities are intensifying efforts to identify those responsible and prevent future attempts to compromise railway safety.