NIA seizes property of arrested militant in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday seized the property of an arrested militant who had helped the escape of foreign terrorist.

Officials said that a team of NIA on Tuesday seized a property in village Begumbagh of Pulwama district that belongs to Mohd Tika Khan, son of Abdul Ahad Khan, a resident of Singoo Narbal.

Khan has been in custody since 2018.

“This action is part of a case related to the escape of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohd Naveed Jatt (now killed), from SMHS hospital in Srinagar in 2018,” officials said.

