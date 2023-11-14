NIA seizes property of arrested militant in J&K’s Pulwama

Live
Highlights
Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday seized the property of an arrested militant who had helped the escape of foreign terrorist.
Srinagar: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday seized the property of an arrested militant who had helped the escape of foreign terrorist.
Officials said that a team of NIA on Tuesday seized a property in village Begumbagh of Pulwama district that belongs to Mohd Tika Khan, son of Abdul Ahad Khan, a resident of Singoo Narbal.
Khan has been in custody since 2018.
“This action is part of a case related to the escape of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohd Naveed Jatt (now killed), from SMHS hospital in Srinagar in 2018,” officials said.
