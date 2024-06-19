NIA seizes Rs 1 cr used for funding ‘Maoist’ edn

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday seized more than Rs 1 crore, extorted from contractors and others in Bihar and Jharkhand, which was being used to finance medical studies of a relative of a senior Maoist leader.



The seizure came as part of the agency’s probe into a 2021 case pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by members of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) for its revival in Magadh zone and to raise funds for the organisation.

“In a major seizure linked with the CPI (Maoist) Magadh zone attempted revival case, the NIA on Tuesday seized, as proceeds of terrorism, funds extorted from contractors and others in Bihar and Jharkhand which were used to finance the medical studies of a relative of some of the accused,” the probe agency said in a statement.