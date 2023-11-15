Live
Just In
NIA takes over probe in TN Raj Bhavan petrol bomb hurling case
Highlights
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it has taken over the probe in connection with the petrol bomb that was thrown at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it has taken over the probe in connection with the petrol bomb that was thrown at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.
An NIA official requesting anonymity said that it has taken over the probe.
The case relates to incident on October 25 when two petrol bombs were hurled at the main gate of Tamil Nadu's Raj Bhavan, which is the official residence of the state Governor RN Ravi.
The man identified as Karuka Vinoth was arrested for throwing petrol bombs at the main gate of Tamil Nadu's Raj Bhavan.
