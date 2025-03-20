Nine tourists injured in J&K road accident

Nine tourists were injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Officials said that a minibus carrying tourists went out of the driver’s control at Nipora, Mirbazar in Kulgam district earlier in the day.

“The vehicle turned turtle on the road resulting in injuries to nine persons. The injured were immediately shifted to the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Anantnag town," the officials said.

The injured have been identified as Vikram Kumar from Rajasthan, Avala Krishna Chaitanya from Andhra Pradesh, Aftab Ahmad from Uttar Pradesh, Shambo from Mumbai, Chota Ram from Rajasthan, Ramlal from Mumbai, Vabak Kumar from Mumbai, Anil Kumar from Kalwa Mumbai, and Rahul from Rajasthan.

“Police has taken cognisance of the incident,” officials said.

Traffic department officials attribute these accidents to over-speeding, over-loading, bad road conditions and road rage.

Transport department authorities have made public the punishments such offences attract.

Cancellation of driving licences in case of rash and negligent driving, cancellation of registration of vehicles driven by minors and imprisonment of parents, who give vehicles to minor children for driving.

Traffic department officials have seized more than 3,000 vehicles including cars/SUVs/motorcycles/Scooties that were involved in traffic violations. Filling stations across J&K have been advised not to provide fuel to motorcyclists coming without wearing helmets to filling stations.

As an encouragement for safe driving, the department has also been distributing helmets among two-wheeler drivers and their pillion riders.

In the majority of cases, traffic department officials say, motorcycle drivers wear helmets while the pillion riders often seem without any headgear.

“This amounts to endangering the lives of your near and dear ones. Sensible and responsible driver will first of all ensure protection of pillion rider," a senior police officer said.

The traffic department has posted special squads all along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway that are trying to ensure strict compliance with road safety rules.

Long traffic jams on this strategic highway are often created by vehicles jumping the queue at a narrow stretch of road between Ramshoo and Ramban.