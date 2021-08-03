Nine years Old Girl Brutally Raped And Killed Without Family's Permission

A priest and three male workers at a crematorium in Delhi Cantonment in south-west Delhi allegedly raped and killed a nine-year-old girl. According to sources, they had burnt the girl's dead body without her family's approval or police notification.



As per the police investigation,on Sunday night, the four men were arrested after the child's relatives claimed misconduct and organised a demonstration with other villagers.

The police officials stated that the suspects reportedly told the girl's mother that her daughter had been electrocuted to death and terrified the family away from reporting the incident by threatening to file a report and sent the the body for an autopsy, where doctors would remove her internal organs and sell them.

Meanwhile, the four males were charged with several acts, such as murder, rape, and criminal intimidation under sections 302, 376, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as applicable parts of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.