Nirbhaya Case: Convicts to be executed on 22nd January

New Delhi: Sessions Judge Satish Arora passed the death warrant for execution of all the 4 convicts identified as Mukesh, Ravi, Vinay and Akshay. They will be executed on 22 Jan at 7am. Previously, all the four convicts appealed for review which was rejected by both the courts and President Ram Nath Kovind who said rapists in India should be treated with maximum punishment possible.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had confirmed the death penalty awarded to one of the four convicts, Akshay in the gruesome case after it dismissed his plea which sought a review of its 2017 judgment.

The SC said the review petition was not "re-hearing of appeal over and over again" and it had already considered the mitigating and aggravating circumstances while upholding the death penalty.

With the December 18 verdict, the review petitions of all the four death row convicts stood dismissed. On July 9 last year, the top court had dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts -- Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25) and Vinay Sharma (26) -- in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for the review.