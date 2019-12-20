Nirbhaya convict's juvenility plea dismissed

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta's plea claiming to be a juvenile at the time of offence.

Justice Suresh Kait also imposed Rs 25,000 fine on Gupta's advocate AP Singh, who didn't appear, for playing hide and seek in the court.

The court also asked the Bar Council of Delhi to take appropriate action against the advocate for filing false document.

The petitioner stated that no ossification test was conducted by the investigating officers and claimed that the juvenility claim could be raised at any time, even after the final disposal of the case.

Gupta sought the court's direction for an ossification test to determine his age and settle the question of juvenility.

He claimed to be an "innocent boy" who was "totally falsely implicated" in the case by "anti-social elements" due to a "revengeful motive" with the "help of police officials".