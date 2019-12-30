Nirbhaya Day: Malayali journalist walks alone at night, records experiences

Kannur: The Kerala Social Justice Department organised a night walk for women to observe Nirbhaya Day on December 29. The police patrolling vehicles were active and whistles given for the women's safety rang out clearly. The same night, a journalist decided to venture out and witness how she would be treated by other men, when they knew that she was all alone. The journalist, working at Malayala Manorama who ventured out then recorded her disturbing experiences through the night that included being catcalled, being taken for a prostitute and heckled.

The woman started her journey at a mere 1 km distance away from the Kannur Railway station in Kerala. She stuck to the main roads but was still heckled. A group pf men approached her to ask her for her "rate" taking her to be a prostitute. When she responded in the negative, they went away, only to return again to ask her for the "rate she wants." Two men in an auto driver urged her to get into the auto and when she refused, they decided to wait and parked their auto nearby. A youth in the auto repeatedly asked her to decide about whether she wants to get into the auto, even after she clearly refused.

Later, a police patrolling van approached her but drove away when she said she isn't going anywhere but is simply out on a walk. The journalist recorded her experiences to question the safety of women in the country, seven long years after the gory Nirbhaya incident had taken place.