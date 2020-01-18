Nirbhaya's Mother Lashes Out At Lawyer Indira Jaising For Seeking Pardon To Rapists

Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, hit out at human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising for asking her to forgive the rapists of her daughter.

"Who is Indira Jaising?", she asked, and added, "why is she asking me to forgive rapists of my daughter?" Asha Devi described the senior lawyer as someone who is making money out of human rights.

Earlier, senior lawyer Indira Jaising requested Nirbhaya's mother to forgive the convicts on death row who were sentenced for the gruesome 2012 gang rape of the paramedic, Asha Devi's daughter. The mother had since been waging a relentless legal battle to bring the case to closure, seeking justice for her daughter.

Indira Jaising took to the popular microblogging site, Twitter to ask Asha Devi to pardon the convicts. Earlier on Friday, Asha Devi had expressed her disappointment at Delhi court's postponement of the date of the execution of the four convicts who are on death row.

Here's Indira Jaising's tweet:

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020

"While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty," her tweet read.

