Nisith youngest face in Modi cabinet

New Delhi: Nisith Pramanik, 35, is the youngest entrant of the Modi cabinet and will take oath as a Minister of State today. He will also be the first-ever Central Minister from his hometown Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Pramanik became an MP from Cooch Behar in 2019 on a BJP ticket. He was in TMC before joining BJP in March 2019.

Nisith was also fielded by BJP in the assembly elections held this year where he won. However, after the election results, Nisith Pramanik resigned from the post of MLA following the party's orders.

Nisith Pramanik was elected BJP MP from Cooch Behar seat of Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, this time, he contested the assembly elections from the Dinhata seat of Bengal while being an MP.

Pramanik started his political career as a youth leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). However, in the Panchayat elections in Bengal in 2018, he fielded around 300 independent candidates against the TMC itself and several of them won.

After that, he joined BJP in February 2019 and in the same year the party also gave him a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections from the Cooch Behar seat. Cooch Behar was one such seat where TMC candidate won the 2016 by-election.

Despite being pitted against the far more experienced TMC candidate Paresh Chandra Adhikari, Pramanik emerged victorious with a margin of about 54,000 votes in the 2019 general election.

Pramanik was born on 17 January, 1986, in Dinhata and went on to attain Bachelors of Computer Applications (BCA). He also worked as an Assistant Teacher in a primary school.