Nithyananda to ‘attend’ Ram temple event
Says he was ‘formally invited’
New Delhi: Self-styled godman and fugitive rape accused Nithyananda has claimed that he has been invited to the grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, adding that he will be attending the event.
Nithyananda, referred to as the “Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism” in his so-called country of ‘Kailasa’, wrote on X on Sunday, “Don’t miss this historic and extraordinary event! Lord Rama will be formally invoked in the temple’s main deity during the traditional Prana Pratishtha and will be landing to grace the entire world!”
“Having been formally invited, the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism, Bhagavan Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam will be attending this grand event,” the post added.
A rape case, filed in 2010 based on a complaint by his driver, led to Nithyananda’s arrest. However, he was later released on bail. In 2020, the same driver claimed that the self-styled godman had fled the country.