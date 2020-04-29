NITI Aayog employee tests positive

New Delhi: An employee of the NITI Aayog working at NITI Bhavan in New Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, NITI Aayog said: "An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning.

NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed."

NITI Aayog said in another tweet that disinfection and sanitisation of the building is underway and contacts of the person have been asked to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.