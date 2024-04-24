  • Menu
Nitin Gadkari Collapses On Stage At Maharashtra Election Rally

Nitin Gadkari Collapses On Stage At Maharashtra Election Rally
  • Union Minister Nitin Gadkari faints during a campaign event in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, prompting swift medical attention.
  • The incident occurs as Gadkari addresses the crowd in support of a fellow party candidate, highlighting the intensity of election campaigning amidst challenging weather conditions in the region.

Union minister and prominent BJP figure Nitin Gadkari collapsed on stage while delivering a speech at an election rally in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. Gadkari is currently under medical care.

During the rally in Pusad, Yavatmal, Gadkari suddenly lost consciousness and fell on stage while addressing the audience. Prompt action was taken by members of his party, who swiftly caught the senior leader and immediately arranged for him to receive medical attention.

Numerous party workers were observed splashing water on Nitin Gadkari's face and assisting him off the stage, promptly seeking medical aid for him.

Gadkari, who is the BJP's candidate from Nagpur in the first phase of the polls, was campaigning for Rajashree Patil, the Shiv Sena candidate led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the ruling Mahayuti alliance's nominee for the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat.

Yavatmal, along with several other constituencies in Maharashtra including Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani, is scheduled to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26.

Situated in Vidarbha, Maharashtra's east-central region, Yavatmal has been experiencing severe heatwave conditions. The weather department has issued a heatwave alert for various areas in Maharashtra in the forthcoming days.

