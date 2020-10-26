Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation of 9 NH projects in Tripura on Tuesday

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stones of nine National Highway projects with a length of nearly 262 kms worth over Rs 2,752 crore in Tripura on Tuesday.

The Projects, on completion, will provide faster and hassle-free inter-state and international connectivity to Bangladesh, and will be a big stride towards strengthening the state's tourism sector.

The projects include -- Jolaibari-Belonia of NH-108A (21.4 km with cost of Rs 201.99 crore), Kailashahar-Kumarghat of NH-208 (18.60 km with cost of Rs 277.50 crore), Khayerpur to Amtali (Agartala bypass) of NH-08 (12.90 km with cost of Rs 147 crore); Agartala - Khowai of NH-108B (38.80 km with cost of Rs 480.19 crore), the Kailashahar to Kurti bridge of NH-208A (36.46 km with cost of Rs 473.49 crore), Manu-Simlung of NH-44A (36.54 km with cost of Rs 595.12 crore), RCC Bridge over river Muhuri & RCC Bridge over river Gomati (at Rs 83.06 crore); srengthening of Churaibari-Agartala section with paved shoulder of NH-08 (74.85 km with cost of Rs 257.96 crore) and Geometric improvement on Churaibari-Agartala section of NH-44 (21.789 km with cost of Rs 236.18 crore).

The new projects will provide better connectivity, fast and safe movement of traffic to various tourist places, historical places and religious places in the entire Tripura.

The projects are likely to generate large number of employment and self-employment opportunities to the unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled manpower of the region.

"They will reduce travel time and maintenance cost of the vehicles and saving of fuel. Implementation of the project would result in enhanced socio-economic conditions of the locality. These will improve transport of agricultural goods and access to greater markets, thereby reducing the cost of goods and services," said Ministry of Road Transport and Highways statement.

"These will also create easy and speedy access to health care and emergency services. In a nut shell, after completion of the above projects there will be quantum jump in the development of tourism, economic and international connectivity of this region."

Finally, the statement added, it will give impetus to the GDP of the state of Tripura.