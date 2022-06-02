Nitish clears caste-based census for Bihar

Patna: A caste-based 'count' rather than census will be held in Bihar to avoid any wrinkles, Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday after an all-party meeting on a caste census this evening.

The Chief Minister said all parties, including the BJP, agreed on a caste count. "We will propose a caste-based count, not census, to avoid legal complications," Nitish Kumar told reporters.

All parties, he said, were on board with the suggestion, including the BJP, which has always expressed huge reservations over a caste-based census. "To implement this a proposal will be passed in the state cabinet.

The aim is that every section of the society can progress properly," Nitish Kumar said. The Bihar Chief Minister, in the meeting, reportedly spelled out a time-frame for the census, assuring parties of his government's resolve to proceed on the caste count.

He did not elaborate but opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, seated next to him, hinted that the exercise could be carried out after festival season.