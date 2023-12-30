Nitish elected JD-U president

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken over the reins of his party Janata Dal (United) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the national executive of the party on Friday, Nitish Kumar was elected president after the incumbent chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh stepped down.

Sources said most key leaders within the party were of the view that Nitish Kumar being party's most prominent face should take charge of the organisation at this crucial time. According to Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Lalan Singh had expressed desire to step down as party chief as he would be busy with contesting elections. Choudhary, however, denied rumors about any political realignment in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has switched sides several times in the last two decades staying as chief minister both with the help of the BJP and also the Mahagathbandhan of RJD and the Congress.

The development within the JD-U comes amid reports of differences between the top leadership. Sources said some leaders were unhappy with the leadership style of Lalan Singh and had discussed this with Nitish Kumar.



Nitish Kumar has played a key role in bringing together Opposition parties on one platform against the BJP. He is one of the front runners to lead the coalition. With some parties of the INDIA bloc proposing the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to lead the anti-BJP bloc, the JD-U leaders have raised the pitch for Nitish as PM face for the Opposition alliance.