Nitish Kumar congratulates Vaibhav Suryavanshi for historic knock in U-19 World Cup final

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday, congratulated young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his exceptional performance in the Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India and England.

Praising the Bihar-born batsman, the Chief Minister said that Vaibhav's remarkable innings has made the entire state and the country proud.

"In today's Under-19 World Cup final match between India and England, Bihar's cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a spectacular performance by scoring 175 runs off just 80 balls. Through his hard work and exceptional talent, he has emerged as a new hope for Indian cricket. I wish that Vaibhav creates new records for Team India in the future and brings glory to the nation," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar added.

The U-19 World Cup final is being played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, where the Indian Under-19 team produced a historic batting display.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, India posted a massive total of 412 runs in the allotted overs, setting a daunting target for England in the title clash.

The foundation of this mammoth score was laid by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's breathtaking innings, which completely dismantled the English bowling attack.

Displaying extraordinary confidence and power-hitting ability, Vaibhav Suryavanshi played cricketing shots all around the ground and kept the bowlers under constant pressure.

India had a shaky start to the innings, losing an early wicket.

However, the second-wicket century partnership turned the momentum decisively in India's favour.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, along with Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre, not only stabilised the innings but dominated the English bowlers so thoroughly that none of their strategies worked.

Vaibhav's blistering knock of 175 runs off 80 balls placed India in a commanding position before he was eventually dismissed.

By the time he returned to the pavilion, Team India had virtually sealed a winning platform, bringing the Under-19 World Cup trophy within touching distance.

The cricketing world is now watching the action at Harare with keen interest.

Scoring more than 400 runs in a high-pressure final reflects the confidence and maturity of the Indian Under-19 side.

The English bowlers, who had been disciplined throughout the tournament, appeared completely unsettled by the Indian batting onslaught.

With a towering total on the board, the responsibility now rests on the Indian bowlers to defend the score and complete what could be a historic World Cup triumph.



