Live
- Nitish Kumar not angry at me, INDIA bloc united: Lalu Prasad
- Excise policy case: Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on Sanjay Singh's bail plea on Dec 22
- Nepalese girl forced into child labour rescued by NGOs, Haryana Police
- CWC resolution condemns suspension of 143 MPs; says democracy 'under assault'
- Mumbai NCB busts India-Australia drug ring, seizes large cache of narcotics
- Study decodes link between waist circumference & infertility in women
- Five robbers loot jewellery shop in Bihar's Begusarai, shoot employee
- Signia Marks a New Era with the Inauguration of its 350th Best Sound Center in Partnership with Hear Sens Hearing Clinic in Hyderabad
- Meghalaya has surpassed national average in Jal Jeevan Mission: Conrad Sangma
- Odisha minor girl gang-rape case: Rights body asks authorities to pay Rs 5L interim compensation
Just In
Nitish Kumar not angry at me, INDIA bloc united: Lalu Prasad
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not angry with anyone after the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi and the opposition is united, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Thursday.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not angry with anyone after the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi and the opposition is united, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Thursday.
“During the meeting, a section of the media set another narrative that Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar were angry with each other. This is not true. We are united and we will fight together in Bihar.
"As far as the press conference is concerned, everyone would not go in it. Those who want to speak before the media, went there and not everyone," he told media persons here.
"The meeting of the INDIA bloc concluded with the right frame of mind. Everyone showed unity there. The seat sharing formula will be finalised in three weeks and we will fight together to defeat BJP," Yadav added.