Nitish rules out return to NDA

Nitish rules out return to NDA
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out returning to the NDA, an alliance he parted with a year ago, to which the BJP retorted he would not be welcome even if he begged for another chance. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Kumar's former deputy, called the JD(U) supremo a "political liability who had lost his steam" and said "naak ragdenge to bhi nahin wapas lenge". Ironically, Kumar was speaking out against the BJP at RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary.

