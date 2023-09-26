Live
- Jayalalitha thanks audience for embracing success of ‘Rudram Kota’
- Call to equip students with skills in new technologies in country
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
Nitish rules out return to NDA
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out returning to the NDA, an alliance he parted with a year ago, to which the BJP retorted he...
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out returning to the NDA, an alliance he parted with a year ago, to which the BJP retorted he would not be welcome even if he begged for another chance. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Kumar's former deputy, called the JD(U) supremo a "political liability who had lost his steam" and said "naak ragdenge to bhi nahin wapas lenge". Ironically, Kumar was speaking out against the BJP at RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary.
