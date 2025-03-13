Nitish won’t be CM, even if NDA wins Bihar polls: Kishor

Patna: Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor has made a bold claim, stating that Nitish Kumar will not be the Chief Minister of Bihar after the 2025 Assembly elections.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s tenure will end after November. If NDA retains power, BJP will bring its own CM and if NDA loses, Nitish Kumar will still not return as CM,” he said.

He further said, “No matter the election outcome, Nitish Kumar will not remain CM.”

The statement of Prashant Kishor came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed he would stay in Bihar for the 2025 Assembly election to secure an NDA win. Prashant Kishor further claimed Bihar will see a new political option in 2025.

Prashant Kishor has intensified his attack on Bihar’s political establishment, claiming that the people now want a change and will no longer vote under compulsion. “People are no longer confused between JDU, BJP, or RJD. The public will now vote for development, employment, and education. A new political alternative will emerge within six months in the form of the Jan Suraj party,” Kishor said.

However, Jan Suraj Convener is making tall claims but his party had a miserable performance in the 2024 by-elections on four seats of Belaganj, Imamganj, Tarari and Ramgarh.

The candidates of the Jan Suraj Party failed to save their deposits in that by-election. Jan Suraj party was formed on October 2, 2024, and the 2025 Assembly elections of Bihar will be a major litmus test for this party and Prashant Kishor.

Prashant Kishor claimed he has been doing Padyatra for more than two years and he is sensing a shift in voter sentiment in Bihar. He claimed that Bihar’s voters are looking beyond traditional parties.

With the Bihar Assembly election approaching, Prashant Kishor aims to position his party as a credible alternative. Bihar currently has two major alliances NDA and the Grand Alliance and Prashant Kishor is positioning his party as a third front in this state.