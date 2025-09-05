Nityanand Rai warns Congress over Bihar-Bidi remarks

Patna: The political storm over Kerala Congress’s controversial social media post comparing Bihar with “bidis” has deepened, with Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai issuing a stern warning to the Congress and its allies.

Speaking strongly against the remark, which was later deleted, Rai said there would be “no compromise with the honour and respect of 14 crore people of Bihar.”

“Congress leaders across the country and RJD leaders in Bihar take pleasure in insulting Biharis. They feel proud of doing so. But the people of Bihar will teach a lesson to all those who hurt their self-respect,” he asserted.

Directly addressing Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Rai said, “Now the water has gone above the head. The way Congress and RJD are trampling on the dignity of the people of Bihar, they will get a befitting reply. People of Bihar can do anything democratically and constitutionally to protect their dignity.”

The former Bihar BJP President and Lok Sabha MP from Ujiarpur further said that Bihar, being the land of mass movements and democracy, would not tolerate repeated humiliation.

“This is a well-planned conspiracy of Congress and RJD against Biharis, and the masterminds are Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav,” he alleged.

Rai also accused the opposition leaders of spreading insults beyond Bihar’s borders.

“When they are not satisfied with insulting Biharis from the land of Bihar, they are now abusing Biharis from Kerala. Listen carefully—this is Bihar. People here are patient and polite, but that does not mean they don’t know how to protect their dignity. Rahul Gandhi, abusing 14 crore Biharis will cost you very dearly,” he warned.

The controversy around the Kerala Congress’s deleted post — “B for Bidi, B for Bihar. Cannot be considered a sin anymore” — has united NDA leaders in Bihar, who are turning the issue into a rallying point around Bihari pride and self-respect ahead of the Assembly elections.



