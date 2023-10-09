NLC India Ltd secures 810 MW Grid Connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project in Rajasthan

Chennai: NLC India Limited a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking headquartered at Neyveli, Tamilnadu has won 810 MW Solar PV project capacity from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Nigam Limited (RRVUNL).

NLCIL has successfully garnered the entire capacity of the 810 MW tender floated by RRVUNL on 21/12/2022, for developing the project RRVUNL’s 2000 MW Ultra Mega Solar Park at Pugal Tehsil, Bikaner District, Rajasthan. The Letter of Intent for this project has been issued by RRVUNL. This achievement marks a significant step forward in NLCIL's commitment to clean and sustainable energy solutions, NLCIL said in a statement.

The land for the project and the power evacuation system connected to STU will be offered by RVUNL. This brings great advantage for the project to be completed at shorter period. This project is the largest Renewable project to be developed by the company. With this project, the capacity of power project at Rajasthan will be 1.36 GW including 1.1 GW of green power, brings economies of scale and optimized fixed costs.

Considering the good Solar radiation at Rajasthan, the higher CUF for the project is possible and will generate green power of more than 50 Billion Units and offsets more than 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions during the life of the project.

Currently, the company is establishing 50 MW Solar project at Mined out land, 200 MW Solar project under CPSU scheme on Pan-India basis, 300 MW Solar project under CPSU Scheme at Barsingsar, Bikaner District & 600 MW Solar project at Khavda Solar project, Bhuj District, Gujarat.

Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLCIL said that the company was the first CPSU to install 1 GW of RE capacity, also, the company is currently developing 2 GW RE capacity across India including this project with Target to reach more than 6 GW RE capacity by 2030 in line with the commitment of Govt. of India, augmenting RE capacity addition and this is a testament to our dedication to sustainable and clean energy solutions.

For more than six glorious decades, NLC India Limited has been a forerunner amongst the Public Sector Enterprises in the country in the energy sector, contributing to a lion's share in lignite production and significant share in thermal and renewable energy generation. For more information, please visit https://www.nlcindia.in