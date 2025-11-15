NMC cancels registrations of doctors accused in Delhi blast

New Delhi: The National Medical Council (NMC) has cancelled the registrations of three doctors linked to the car blast attack near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, barring them from practising until further orders.

The Delhi blast, which occurred on November 10, killed 12 and injured several others, sending shockwaves across the nation.

The council released the directive in light of the FIR filed under UAPA Sections against Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, and Dr Muzamil Shakeel, effective immediately.

While Muzamil, Adeel, and another suspect, Dr Shaheen, are currently in the custody of the J&K Police, Muzaffar is thought to have escaped India around August this year.

They are believed to have connections to the Faridabad terror module.

An order from Rajiv Sharma, the NMC Secretary (incharge), mentioned an FIR filed against Ahmad, Rather, and Shakeel in Srinagar on October 19.

It stated that evidence gathered by investigating agencies indicated their involvement in the Red Fort terror blast case.

"Such association or conduct is prima facie inconsistent with the standards of ethical propriety, integrity and public trust expected of members of the medical profession and attracts the provisions of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002," the order read.

The Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council has exercised its authority to cancel the registrations of the three doctors mentioned above, instructing that their names be promptly removed from the Register of Medical Practitioners that is maintained by the council.

"Consequent upon such removal, the said practitioners shall cease to be entitled to practise medicine or to hold any appointment as medical practitioners till further orders," the order added.

It also mentioned that in view of the notifications dated November 13, 2025 regarding "cancellation of registration of the above-mentioned doctors issued by the Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council, their names be removed from the Indian Medical Register (IMR) / National Medical Register (NMR) with immediate effect."

It has been reported, though not yet confirmed, that a similar directive has been issued concerning Dr Shaheen Saeed, who was listed with the Uttar Pradesh Medical Council, and she has also been promptly removed from the IMR/NMR.