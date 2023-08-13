Live
- CCB Operation: Dismantling Synthetic Drug Ring on the Coast
- All about organ donation and transplantation system
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish Army swells but don't write off Abhishek
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale speculation: Will Karan-Arjun be seen together?
- 'MTV Roadies': Gautam to warn Vashu Jain to keep his attitude in check
- Two senior most Telangana Congress leaders meet in Hyderabad. Whats Up ?
- Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other
- Dheerendra Krishna Shastri from Bageshwar Dhaam will be in Hyderabad
- No BJP-BJD tieup, says Arjun Munda
- Four met watery grave in Tumakuru
Just In
No BJP-BJD tieup, says Arjun Munda
A day after BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav ruled out any alliance between the BJP and the BJD, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda too on Sunday dismissed speculations on possible BJP-BJD tieup.
Bhubaneswar: A day after BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav ruled out any alliance between the BJP and the BJD, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda too on Sunday dismissed speculations on possible BJP-BJD tieup.
The growing bonhomie between the BJD and the BJP has become a topic for discussion in political circles after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Odisha. Shah called Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik "popular" and hailed him for becoming the Chief Minister five times in a row.
Munda, who was on a visit to Odisha, told reporters in Bhubaneswar that there is no possibility of any BJP-BJD tieup in the State. The two political parties are not going to forge any alliance now or in the near future, he said.
The BJP will contest the elections on its own without any alliance with the BJD like in the last elections, Munda said. Modi government wants to ensure speedy development of all States through combined effort, he added.