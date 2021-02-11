No decision yet on free vaccination for people above 50

New Delhi: With just weeks remaining for the start of Covid vaccination for people above 50 years of age, the Union government has still not decided whether this priority group will receive the doses free of cost on the lines of healthcare and frontline workers currently being immunised under the a nationwide programme. Dr VK Paul, member (health) NITI Aayog and Chairperson, National Task Force For Covid-19, on Wednesday said that no decision regarding free vaccination to people above 50 years of age who fall in the third priority group of vaccination has been made by the Centre so far.