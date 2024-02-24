No difference of opinion between me and Satheesan, says Sudhakaran after show of temper

Kochi: Kerala Congress President, K Sudhakaran, on Saturday said there were no differences of opinion between him and his party colleague and Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan.

Sudhakaran’s statement came after he publicly lost his cool over being kept waiting by Satheesan for a joint Press conference on Saturday, and the media went to town with it.

The joint Press meeting at Alappuzha was part of the Congress’ statewide yatra and Sudhakaran’s angry statements were caught by the live mikes kept in front of him by numerous TV channels.

He was heard saying, “Where has this fellow (Satheesan) gone.” Sudhakaran then uttered an unparliamentarily word and continued to express his displeasure, which was all recorded and relayed later by the TV channels.

Sudhakaran stopped his angry muttering only after Alappuzha District Congress President Babu Prasad warned him that the mikes were live.

However, as Satheesan was delayed further, Sudhakaran’s displeasure was visible on his face during the joint Press conference.

This unpleasantness between the two senior Congress leaders became a point of discussion on social media also.

Sources said that after the joint Press meet, Satheesan informed the party High Command about the humiliation he suffered due to Sudhakaran’s behaviour.

The two leaders were told by the High Command to meet the media jointly again to clear the air.

However, only Sudhakaran surfaced for the meeting with the media and stated that there were no differences of opinion between him and Satheesan.

“We are like brothers. What I said was for your (media) sake as you had been waiting for long and you should apologise to me for making such a big thing out of it,” said Sudhakaran.

Incidentally, a tiff broke out between the two senior leaders when the results of the Puthuppally Assembly by-election were declared last year and the two were caught sparring on who should speak first.