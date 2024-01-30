'No document placed in house on ERCP': Raj LoP questions CM

Live
Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully on Tuesday questioned the Chief Minister and asked him why no document was placed in the house after a MoU was signed between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh over Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).
“You signed the MoU on ERCP without reading it. This is the first time in the history of this House that we have seen that no document has been placed in the House and we are still discussing it,” LoP said while responding to the Governor's address in the assembly.
He said that ERCP is an issue of very important public interest that is why they are discussing it otherwise discussion would not have taken place in the House without the document.
“When the Chief Minister says in the House that a MoU on ERCP has been signed is a matter of concern. At least 83 MLAs from ERCP districts give them a copy of that MoU,” he said.
Remembering Father of the Nation -- Mahatma Gandhi -- on his death anniversary, Jully said that even today there are people among us who have killed Gandhi but they could not kill his ideology. “Your ministers here are paying obeisance to Gandhi while at the same time getting his and Ambedkar's photo removed from the chamber,” he said.
He also assured the ruling dispensation that if the government takes decisions in the public interest the opposition will fully support the government in its endeavors.
“We are with the government, but we will not shy away from taking to the streets to protest against their wrong decisions,” he said. Jully also advised the government to give a cylinder to every family of Rajasthan for Rs 450.