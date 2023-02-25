No election, Congress authorises Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC

Nava Raipur: The Congress steering committee on Friday unanimously decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee, the party's highest decision-making body. Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the committee freely discussed the matter of CWC elections and almost all 45 members present unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to nominate members.

Several members expressed their views both in favour and against the polls to CWC, he told reporters. "We are fully confident that all AICC and PCC delegates will support this unanimous decision," he said. Ramesh said the plenary will also decide on bringing 16 amendments to 32 rules and regulations of the party's constitution. "All former prime ministers of the Congress party and former presidents will be given representation in the Working Committee," he said, giving details of amendments to be brought about in the constitution of the party.

Earlier, Kharge urged steering committee members to freely express themselves and take a collective call on the process of picking CWC members. The steering committee started discussions at the beginning of the 85th plenary session here and approved the agenda for the three-day conclave, sources said. In his inaugural address, Kharge said on the CWC elections, "As Congress president I want to just urge you to express yourself freely and take a decision collectively. Whatever decision you take, that will be my decision and of everyone."

The CWC has a total of 25 members, including the Congress president and the leader of the Congress in Parliament, besides 12 elected members and 11 nominated ones. The tradition in the party has been to have a consensus body and the committee gives the right to the Congress president to have a body of his choice to avoid any divisions.